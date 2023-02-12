SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the January 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SuperCom in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SuperCom Price Performance

SuperCom Company Profile

Shares of SuperCom stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 59,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.42. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60.

(Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

Featured Stories

