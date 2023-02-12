Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in January

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 533,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZPTAF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. 38,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,031. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92.

Surge Energy Increases Dividend

About Surge Energy

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0299 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.