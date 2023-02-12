SushiSwap Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $291.03 million and approximately $36.44 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00005955 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

