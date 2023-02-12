Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

SDAC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,383. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Institutional Trading of Sustainable Development Acquisition I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 10.6% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,979,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,119,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 63,611 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 931,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 575.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 681,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 580,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

See Also

