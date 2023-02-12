SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP) Short Interest Update

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the January 15th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,032. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86.

SVB Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

