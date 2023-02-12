Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Down 84.5% in January

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SWDBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 191 to SEK 198 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 171 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 177.20.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded down SEK 0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting SEK 19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,478. The business has a 50 day moving average price of SEK 17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of SEK 15.34. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of SEK 12.14 and a 12-month high of SEK 20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.