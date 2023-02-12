Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Down 22.5% in January

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 85.40 to CHF 83 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.86.

Shares of SSREY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.47. 10,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,231. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

