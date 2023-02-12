Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Short Interest Update

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the January 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swvl

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Swvl in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Swvl during the third quarter worth $61,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Swvl by 370.4% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 896,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Swvl during the third quarter worth $6,985,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Swvl Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWVL opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Swvl has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $285.00.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

