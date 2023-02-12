Symbol One Day Volume Tops $578,442.51 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Symbol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Symbol has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $236.97 million and approximately $578,442.51 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Symbol Profile

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

