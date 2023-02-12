Syscoin Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $164.70 million and $37.87 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,932.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.42 or 0.00571860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00188227 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00052785 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 753,571,731 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.