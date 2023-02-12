Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Tabcorp Stock Performance
Shares of TACBY remained flat at $1.33 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 729. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. Tabcorp has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $15.22.
About Tabcorp
