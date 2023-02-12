Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Tabcorp Stock Performance

Shares of TACBY remained flat at $1.33 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 729. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. Tabcorp has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $15.22.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

About Tabcorp

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment includes totalizator and fixed odds betting, retail wagering networks, and global racing media business. The Gaming Services segment provides regulatory monitoring and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.