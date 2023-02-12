Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,855 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned 4.20% of Taitron Components worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.81 on Friday. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

