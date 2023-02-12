Target Co. (TGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the retailer on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Target has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.7% per year over the last three years. Target has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Target to earn $9.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

TGT opened at $170.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after buying an additional 42,829 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Target by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,672,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $354,900,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 406,593 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $86,293,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 358,014 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.34.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

