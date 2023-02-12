TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Update

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. 503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18.
About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (TAVHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.