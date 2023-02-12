TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Update

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. 503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following segments: Terminal Operations; Catering Operations; Duty Free Operations; Ground Handling and Bus Operations; and Other. The Terminal Operations segment maintains and manages terminal buildings, the car park and the general aviation terminal.

