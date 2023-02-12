Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Short Interest Up 58.3% in January

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

TINLY remained flat at $10.35 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 373. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.43. Teijin has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $12.49.

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

