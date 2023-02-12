Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Short Interest Up 58.3% in January

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
TINLY remained flat at $10.35 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 373. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.43. Teijin has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $12.49.
