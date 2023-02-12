Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 871,500 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 1,244,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 174.3 days.
Telefónica Price Performance
Telefónica stock remained flat at $3.72 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $5.61.
About Telefónica
