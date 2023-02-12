Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

Shares of Teleperformance stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.33. 4,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day moving average is $133.31. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $90.46 and a 1 year high of $199.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLPFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Teleperformance from €375.00 ($403.23) to €360.00 ($387.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teleperformance from €430.00 ($462.37) to €410.00 ($440.86) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teleperformance from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

Featured Stories

