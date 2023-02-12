Tellor Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $16.24 or 0.00074038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $38.36 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Tellor
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,362,054 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
