TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2023

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXTGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04, reports. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.26 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 18.25%. TELUS International (Cda) updated its FY23 guidance to $1.20-$1.25 EPS.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TIXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 343.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 204.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.