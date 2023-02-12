TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04, reports. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.26 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 18.25%. TELUS International (Cda) updated its FY23 guidance to $1.20-$1.25 EPS.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TIXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TELUS International (Cda)

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 343.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 204.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

