Tempest Therapeutics’ (TPST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:TPST opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. Tempest Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TPST Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

