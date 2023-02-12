Tempest Therapeutics’ (TPST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TPST opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. Tempest Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics
About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tempest Therapeutics (TPST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.