Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-$2.80 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $553,406.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,492. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

