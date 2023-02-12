Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.68-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.70 billion-$20.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.11 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.23 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on THC. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $878,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

