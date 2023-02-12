TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.39 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $266.76 million and $28.39 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00083728 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00063112 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000405 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010605 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001178 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00025627 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004043 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001892 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,404,329 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,762,251 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
