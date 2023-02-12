Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lifted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 249.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus cut their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $622.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.