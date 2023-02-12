Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 189.1% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 957 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Tesla by 185.6% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 357,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $94,694,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 2,775 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 196.9% during the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Trading Down 5.0 %

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.61. The firm has a market cap of $622.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

