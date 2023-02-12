TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Update

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 258,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

TFS Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

In related news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $140,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $140,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $40,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,906.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TFS Financial by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 41.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Featured Articles

