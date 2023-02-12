Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

TGSGY remained flat at $16.00 during midday trading on Friday. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

