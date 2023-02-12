The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target to $29.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZWS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,483,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,428,000 after buying an additional 2,085,426 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $33,264,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,932,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,247,000 after buying an additional 841,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $18,528,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. Its product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, flow systems, and hygienic, environmental, and site works products for public and private spaces.

