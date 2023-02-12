The Hain Celestial Group’s (HAIN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut The Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CL King dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.36.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,204 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,798,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,816,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after buying an additional 880,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

