The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $40,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.0% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.41.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $159.34 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $212.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.48 and a 200 day moving average of $160.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

