The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
The Restaurant Group Price Performance
RSTGF stock remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Friday. The Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on RSTGF shares. HSBC downgraded The Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Restaurant Group from GBX 47 ($0.56) to GBX 42 ($0.50) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.
About The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
Read More
