The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

The Restaurant Group Price Performance

RSTGF stock remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Friday. The Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RSTGF shares. HSBC downgraded The Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Restaurant Group from GBX 47 ($0.56) to GBX 42 ($0.50) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.