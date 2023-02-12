The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives $129.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Walt Disney stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day moving average is $102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $197.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. Walt Disney has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $156.73.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

