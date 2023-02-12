The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Up 45.2% in January

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Westaim Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Westaim stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. 16,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $310.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 0.48. Westaim has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Westaim had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 79.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

