The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,400 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the January 15th total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCTY. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in The9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The9 by 10,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 33,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The9 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCTY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 335,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,303. The9 has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

