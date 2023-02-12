Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 6.3% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,379,000 after acquiring an additional 342,924 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,175 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,617 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

NYSE:TMO opened at $571.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $564.85 and its 200-day moving average is $550.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35. The firm has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

