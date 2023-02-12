Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Short Interest Update

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust news, President Jason H. Brady acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Jason H. Brady bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $425,700.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,580. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin D. Kirby acquired 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $50,130.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,670.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth $127,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLD opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

