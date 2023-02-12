Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Increased to C$1.50 by Analysts at CSFB

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.65 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

TWM stock opened at C$1.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.12. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$448.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$712.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$644.00 million. Analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

