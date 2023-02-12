Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ TLSA opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiziana Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the period. 5.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

