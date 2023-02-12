Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 319.6% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Toho Gas Price Performance
OTCMKTS THOGF remained flat at C$18.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Toho Gas has a twelve month low of C$18.75 and a twelve month high of C$18.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.12.
About Toho Gas
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toho Gas (THOGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Toho Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.