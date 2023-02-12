TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $225.00 at KeyCorp

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.10 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.11.
Shares of BLD opened at $194.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $235.18.
TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.
