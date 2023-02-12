TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $225.00 at KeyCorp

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.11.

Shares of BLD opened at $194.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $235.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $30,666,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

