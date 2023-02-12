Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 819.2% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Toshiba Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Toshiba stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 13,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $23.02.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toshiba will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Toshiba

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toshiba from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

