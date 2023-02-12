Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 819.2% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Toshiba Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Toshiba stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 13,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $23.02.
Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toshiba will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Toshiba
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
