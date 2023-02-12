Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,316,000 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the January 15th total of 5,179,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.5 days.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TRMLF stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,831. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $63.94.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $1.4923 per share. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 12.1%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRMLF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

