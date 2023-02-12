Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 22,339 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $201.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day moving average of $155.88.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.