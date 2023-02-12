Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 81,904 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 123.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,904 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

