Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $185.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

