Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 25,363 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,363 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $135,429,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $212.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.68, a PEG ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

