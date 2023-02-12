Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 70,209 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,209 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,845,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,189,000 after purchasing an additional 44,802 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 465,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 38,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.55 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of -278.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,764 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

