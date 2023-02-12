Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Down 25.4% in January

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 182,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,678,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TGGI remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,412,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,784,586. Trans Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Get Trans Global Group alerts:

Trans Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Trans Global Group, Inc engages in the production and cultivation of medicinal cannabis. It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded on April 2, 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.