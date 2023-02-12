Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Down 25.4% in January

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 182,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,678,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TGGI remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,412,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,784,586. Trans Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
Trans Global Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trans Global Group (TGGI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.