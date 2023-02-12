TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $800.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $750.42.

TDG stock opened at $730.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $766.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.39.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TransDigm Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $223,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,110 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,471,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

