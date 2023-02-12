Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Trinity Biotech Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.21% and a negative return on equity of 419.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

